Stop of Lexus going over 110 mph leads to ID theft, drug charges

LANESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A gold Lexus going over 110 mph on Interstate 64 caught the attention of an Indiana State Police trooper Wednesday.

But upon stopping the westbound Lexus with two occupants from California, the trooper suspected more substantial “criminal activity was afoot,” said a news release from state police.

A police dog named Riggs, brought to the scene north of Lanesville, suspected a controlled substance was in the vehicle. Marijuana plus a printer and other items commonly used in committing identity theft were subsequently found in a search of the vehicle, the release said.

Police said they later learned the driver was using the name of another person and did not have a valid driver’s licence.

The driver, Raheem Lamonze Planter, 36 from Compton, California, and Jacquees Charleton Lang, 20 from Los Angeles, were arrested, the release said. Both were charged with possession of marijuana and false informing. Planter was also charged with false informing and maintaining a common nuisance. Lang was also charged with visiting a common nuisance.

“Troopers have contacted federal authorities and will be contacting California authorities to further the investigation to help locate other victims whose identities may have been stolen,” the release said.

Lanesville is about 10 miles east of Louisville, Kentucky.