INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Business insider predicts U.S. consumers will spend $385 billion online in 2017. That figure is expected to expand to more than $630 billion by 2020.

Also, The Federal Reserve say U.S. households owe nearly $13 trillion dollars, the most ever.  Additionally, a survey from Bloomberg-New America says half of Americans are not prepared for a $100 emergency.

For more on these and other stories making headlines in the business world, click on the video.