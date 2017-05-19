1 dead, 2 hospitalized following Muncie crash

MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — One person is dead and another in the hospital after a crash on State Road 332 in Muncie.

The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office was called to the scene of a serious crash on State Road 332 near County Road 600 West at just before 6 a.m. Friday.

Muncie resident Martha Cole died at the scene of injuries from the crash.

Jerrod Corn, a passenger in Cole’s vehicle, and Kanda Kramer, the driver of the vehicle that struck Cole’s, were transported by ambulance from the scene to IU BMH Hospital in Muncie.

According to Sheriff Ray Dudley, crash investigators believe Cole’s Oldsmobile 98 was sitting still in the left lane on the westbound side of SR 332 east of CR 600 W when it was struck by Kramer’s 2013 silver Nissan.

According to statements, Cole had stopped in the lane and put the car in park during an argument with Corn prior to the collision.

Physical evidence observed and collected by the crash reconstruction team matches those statements.

At this time there are no indications that drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.