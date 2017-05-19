Affidavit: Colorado man used ax to kill 4-year-old nephew

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (AP) — An arrest affidavit indicates that a 25-year-old man used an ax to kill his 4-year-old nephew in a Colorado home.

Emanuel Doll was arrested April 27 on a homicide charge after the boy was found dead with what Broomfield police spokeswoman Joleen Reefe has described as a “massive amount of trauma.”

Doll’s parents, who were in the home at the time, told investigators their grandson went down to the basement where Doll was and then they heard loud noises that sounded like a pillowcase loaded with items hitting the floor. When they went downstairs, they found the child dead with an ax near his body.

Police officers who found Doll in the backyard say he had blood on his clothes.

Court documents don’t indicate if he has hired an attorney.