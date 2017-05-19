Artist shares scenes from around Speedway

You see his work, but now get to know his name. Meet local artist Justin Vining and see his inspiring work that centers around all things “race month in Indiana!”
2 Upcoming Events in May
Broad Ripple Art Fair
May 20 – 10 am-6 pm & May 21 – 10 am-5 pm
I’m in booth #420
Speedway Centre for the Arts
Solo Exhibit – “The Story of Speedway”
Friday, May 26, 5-9 pm
Paintings of scenes from around Speedway
Broad Ripple Art Fair Information: http://indplsartcenter.org/events/braf/
Speedway Centre For the Arts
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SpeedwayArts/
To learn more, visit http://justinvining.com/upcoming-shows/