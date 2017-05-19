Artist shares scenes from around Speedway

You see his work, but now get to know his name. Meet local artist Justin Vining and see his inspiring work that centers around all things “race month in Indiana!”

2 Upcoming Events in May

Broad Ripple Art Fair

May 20 – 10 am-6 pm & May 21 – 10 am-5 pm

I’m in booth #420

Speedway Centre for the Arts

Solo Exhibit – “The Story of Speedway”

Friday, May 26, 5-9 pm

Paintings of scenes from around Speedway

Broad Ripple Art Fair Information: http://indplsartcenter.org/events/braf/

Speedway Centre For the Arts

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SpeedwayArts/

To learn more, visit http://justinvining.com/upcoming-shows/