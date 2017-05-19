Couple comes forward after Lafayette police investigate suspicious incident

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A man and wife have come forward after Lafayette police reported they were looking for a female teenager following a witness report that the teen was forced into a car Thursday evening.

According to the Lafayette Police Department, the couple came forward after hearing the news reports and identified they were the two people involved in the incident Thursday evening. Detectives followed up with the couple, who were not from the area, and learned the female had been experiencing a medical condition and walked away from the Payless on Greenbush Street.

The husband drove the area to search for his wife, who he located and put his arm around to get into the car. There was no complaint of domestic abuse or sign of injury on either person interviewed. The couple apologized for the misunderstanding.

The witness told police the teen was walking from Greenbush Street toward Melbourne Road when a Honda Civic pulled up and a man forced the teen inside the car.

The incident was reported around 8 p.m. Thursday near Melbourne Road and Dearborn Street.

The police thanked the public and the media for the swift attention to this incident. The Lafayette Police also thank the couple for calling to clarify the situation.