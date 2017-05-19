Cycling commuters celebrate ‘Bike to Work Day’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Hundreds of working professionals were expected to trade their morning drive for a ride on Friday to celebrate Bike to Work Day.

People everywhere were invited to plot a route from their home to work or join groups organized to ride together downtown.

More than a dozen bike train locations were designated for cyclists to ride from various starting points with the Indy Bike Hub YMCA as the destination.

The day has been held to raise awareness and participation in commuting by bike.

Bicycle advocacy groups like IndyCOG promote the use of bicycles as an alternative to driving to save money, improve fitness and environmental impact.

The group along with city officials planned to hold a day of festivities at the Bike Hub including a free breakfast, ceremony, blessing of bikes and a lunch.

Mayor Joe Hogsett was scheduled to speak to bike commuters at the morning ceremony.