DOE Secretary Betsy DeVos to speak in Indy next week

Staff Reports Published:
U.S. Department of Education Secretary Betsy DeVos speaks to the crowd at the ASU + GSV Summit at the Grand America Hotel in Salt Lake City, Tuesday, May 9, 2017. DeVos is reiterating her push for school choice during an annual education technology conference, comparing the issue to being able to switch between phone service providers. (Leah Hogsten/The Salt Lake Tribune via AP)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — U.S. Department of Education Secretary Betsy DeVos will be speaking in Indianapolis on Monday.

DeVos will be speaking at the American Federation for Children Summit. The time she will speak is yet to be announced.

Politico is reporting that the speech will outline Trump Administration plans for school choice and federal tax breaks for parents that send their children to private or religious schools.

DeVos was previously the chair of the American Federation for Children before being nominated as Secretary of Education.

On Tuesday, Jeb Bush will be the keynote speaker.

The event will be held at the Westin Hotel in Indianapolis.

Never miss another Facebook post from WISH-TV