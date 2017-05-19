DOE Secretary Betsy DeVos to speak in Indy next week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — U.S. Department of Education Secretary Betsy DeVos will be speaking in Indianapolis on Monday.

DeVos will be speaking at the American Federation for Children Summit. The time she will speak is yet to be announced.

Politico is reporting that the speech will outline Trump Administration plans for school choice and federal tax breaks for parents that send their children to private or religious schools.

DeVos was previously the chair of the American Federation for Children before being nominated as Secretary of Education.

On Tuesday, Jeb Bush will be the keynote speaker.

The event will be held at the Westin Hotel in Indianapolis.