Fast Friday set to get underway at IMS

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) – Today is Fast Friday and race teams are getting ready for another day of practice at the track.

It’s the last day of practice before qualifications. Qualifying gets underway Saturday but fans can get into the tack starting at 10 a.m. Friday.

As for on the track, driver Jay Howard has been away from IndyCar racing for six years, but that didn’t seem to matter on the fourth day of practice. Howard topped the charts at 226.744 mph in Thursday’s six-hour session and it stands as the fastest numbers of the week.

Ryan Hunter-Reay, the 2014 Indianapolis 500 winner, came in second with lap of 225.826 mph. In third was Marco Andretti.

The wind was a big factor on Wednesday, but Thursday was perfect weather and teams are hoping the rain holds off until later Friday afternoon to get the last bit of practice in.

Gates open at 10 a.m. for fans and practice starts at noon and runs until 6 p.m. Friday. Right around 6:15 p.m. near the Pagoda stage, race officials will have the qualifying draw. That’s when teams find out the order in which they will go out for qualifying.

Tickets for Friday are just $15 online. It’s the last practice before Carb Day on the 26th.