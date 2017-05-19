Find something unique at Indy Urban Flea

Old. Vintage. Classic. Everything we love and know so many of you do too! Check out what’s new at this month’s Indy Urban Flea with Lisa Ripley and Society of Salvage’s Sandy Jarvis.
Indy Urban Flea
Tomorrow, Circle City Industrial Complex, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- May 20th – Indy Urban Flea
- Circle City Industrial Complex, 1125 Brookside Avenue, Indy
- 10am-4pm
- Cosmic Chrome Cafe food truck
- Centerpoint Brewing serving beer – donating $1 for every pint sold to our non-profit partner
- The Roundups – band 11:00-2:00
- Village of Merici – non-profit community partner – Bring a USED BOOK as a donation and you will get a chance to win lottery tickets.
- Market Wagon vendors – on-line farmers market
- Organized bike ride on the Monon Trail from Broad Ripple Bike Line to the CCIC-sponsored by DNK Presents, Bike Line & Indy Rolls Out
