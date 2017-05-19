Fishers close to unveiling a new ‘face’

FISHERS, Ind (WISH) – Fishers is about to name a new look.

On Saturday, the city will pick a “face of Fishers.” On Friday, 24-Hour News 8 caught up with the finalists.

Around 100 applied. Four are left. It’s a $12 an hour job that will require the winner to energize crowds at summer events.

“It’s the city I’ve grown to love, and being able to represent it as the “face of Fishers” would be such an honor,” Danielle DeCapua said.

“I applied to like at least 60 places,” Madison Case said. “This is probably like on number one on my priority list that I really wanted.”

Each of the finalists have their own reason why they should be selected. “I have a strong voice,” Daniel Nix said. “I have perfectly spiked hair with great skin tone.”

“I believe I’m very charismatic guy,” Chris Zander said. “I consider myself funny. My mom says I’m funny.”

In addition to exciting the crowd, the face of Fishers will drive the city’s social media account. “So you’re learning to how to market for a city, or a company,” Case said.

The winner will be announced during the Geist half marathon event Saturday morning. The other finalists can join the city’s street team, and still get paid to go to summer events as well.