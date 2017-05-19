Franklin College to start work on $17 million science center

FRANKLIN, Ind. (WISH) — When Franklin College’s new science center is complete, students will have more than double the space to research microbiology, chemistry and other disciplines.

Multiple-use classrooms are planned to blend lectures and labs seamlessly, allowing students to immediately test concepts they’re learning. Wireless capabilities and interactive projectors will take full advantage of new technologically advanced instrumentation, according to a report from The Daily Journal, a 24-Hour News 8 partner.

With the long overdue update and expansion of its existing science building, the college will finally have a facility to match students’ innovative ideas.

“We’re trying to blur the distinction between lecture and lab. It’s really nice to be talking about something and then say, ‘Now, let’s do it,’” Steve Browder, professor of biology at the college, said. “Right now, we do lecture in the classroom and then move into a lab space. We want it to be one seamless process.”

Franklin College broke ground on its new $17 million science center on Thursday, bringing to a close a planning process that was put in motion 10 years ago. Work on the center is expected to start in June, and be finished in time for classes to start in 2018.