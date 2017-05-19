Free cat adoption deal at feline lovers’ yard sale

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — With spring cleaning come yard sales and, and if you participate in one this weekend, it could make getting a new pet easier.

Susan Hobbs and Korin Metz of Indy Cat Lovers spoke on 24-Hour News 8 at Noon about the Indianapolis Animal Care Services yard sale. The Saturday event will include not only pet items, but also household items, exercise equipment and electronics.

Also, a special adoption deal will be available Saturday. If you spend $30 at the yard sale, the shelter will waive adoption fees for kitties. All animals are spayed or neutered, vaccinated and microchipped, and can go home that day.

The yard sale will run from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Indianapolis Animal Care Services, 2600 S. Harding St., just south of the intersection of West Raymond and South Harding streets on the city’s southwest side.