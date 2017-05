INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Governor Eric Holcomb waved the green and checkered flag at Bunker Hill Elementary Mini 500.

First graders hand-crafted their own racing cars – with the help of some adults – and brought the best of their competitive attitude to Franklin Central High School.

The winners of the big race took home a trophy.

This was the 32nd edition of the Mini 500.

