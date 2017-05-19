Hundreds attend benefit concert for Delphi teens found murdered

LOGANSPORT, Ind. (WISH) — Hundreds of people attended a benefit concert Friday night to help raise money for the families of two Delphi teens found murdered this past February.

Money raised from the concert will go toward a softball field and park in memory of 13-year-old Abby Williams and 14-year-old Libby German.

“I mean we really just do what we can to make sure that they’re always going to be around,” said Melissa Freimiller, benefit concert organizer. “I mean they’re never going to be forgotten, period. I mean family is family. No matter whose family it is.”

The benefit concert is just one of several events happening this year to raise money. Family said it’s going take hundreds of thousands of dollars to build the softball field and park in Delphi.

“I mean, these two gorgeous girls who will always be in our hearts, just never forgotten,” said Freimiller. “Their voice will always be there. Being mothers in the community in Logansport we couldn’t just not do something.”

It was a packed house inside The State Theater in Logansport Friday night.

Comedian Sean Shank took the stage along with bands like Scarecrowe and The Flying Toasters.

Carroll Roth attended the benefit concert with her friends.

“It’s important to show my support for the family and to know that we’re all praying for justice for Abby and Libby,” said Roth.

She said she did not know Abby and Libby, but her grandchildren did.

“Such a terrible tragedy in our community,” she said. “I mean Abby and Libby and then also the four little girls that died in the fire.”

Organizers are hoping to raise thousands of dollars to help build the softball field and park to honor the girls. Dirinda Foster said Libby was her niece.

“I know there’s a lot of work going on, a lot of plans,” she said. “I think they’re hoping for summer 2018.”

The park will be a special place for the community as police continue to find the person responsible. The murders of the girls remain unsolved three months later.

It was just this past February when family reported the girls missing. They did not return after being dropped off near the Monon High Bridge.

A search volunteer found their bodies on Valentine’s Day in a wooded area near the Delphi Historic Trail. Since then, police released a picture of the suspect and audio recording of the suspect taken from Libby’s phone.

Investigators received thousands of tips and interviewed hundreds of people in the case, but have yet to identify the suspect.

“I think the focus is now to just keep people remembering that we still need tips and still need to keep it fresh in their minds,” said Foster.

Libby’s grandfather told 24-Hour News 8 they are looking at four locations in or around Delphi, including just east of town off of Main Street.

Another benefit concert is happening this July at the Dusty Trail Saloon in Kokomo.

