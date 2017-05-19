IMPD arrests suspect in 2016 fatal road rage shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police have made an arrest in a 2016 fatal road rage shooting.

Christopher Zinn, 45, faces a preliminary charge of murder.

Members of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit took Zinn into custody Friday around 1 p.m. for questioning, after which Zinn was arrested in connection with the November 2016 shooting death of 25-year-old Reginald Hendricks.

Officers were sent to the 1000 block of East Michigan Street on Nov. 14, 2016, just after 10 p.m. after reports of a person shot. Hendricks was found suffering from a gunshot wound and transported to Sidney and Lois Eskenazi Hospital in critical condition where he later died of his injuries.

Witnesses said Hendricks and the suspect had a verbal confrontation just before the suspect shot Hendricks.

Police previously released both surveillance video and a forensic sketch of the suspect.

Zinn has been taken to the Arrestee Processing Center for processing.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will make a final charging decision in this case.