INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department homicide detectives have made an arrest in connection to a fatal shooting that happened in April.

Briana Wilson, 27, faces a preliminary charge of murder in connection with the April 29 shooting death of 28-year-old Maurice Martinez.

On Friday, homicide detectives filed for an arrest warrant for Wilson, who was later located and arrested on the warrant.

Wilson was later transported to the Arrestee Processing Center for booking.