Noblesville firefighters preserve of piece of history

NOBLESVILLE, Ind (WISH) – A piece of Noblesville’s history is preserved, thanks to the months of work by its fire department.

Over the past five months, firefighters tightened screws and sanded wood this winter. A local welder made signature metal pieces.

On Friday, the department put the table on display. Weighing more than 400 pounds, it can seat several people.

The fire department got the wood from the old elevator mill that was located south of downtown. It was torn down last year.

The fire department received a handful of wooden beams. It’ll use the table to hold meetings.

The department also gets a number of visitors. Firefighters said they can’t wait for neighbors to see the table, and hear about its history.

“I’m extremely proud of the guys who have put their time and effort into making this project come through,” Noblesville firefighter Todd Estes said. “It looks great. We hope to preserve that history for many years to come.”

This isn’t the only way the city restored parts of the mill. Large, white rocks sit at the city’s newest park, Federal Hill Commons. Those stone are actually lime blocks from the old structure.

The fire department isn’t done yet. It still has a few beam pieces. It plans to make a second table to be set in their kitchen.