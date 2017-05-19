Pacers can’t offer George ‘super max’ extension

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – The All-NBA Team were announced on Thursday and Paul George’s name was no where to be found, casting doubt on his future with the Indiana Pacers.

By not being voted onto one of the three All-NBA squads by the NBA media, the Pacers cannot offer George a “super max” extension that would be worth $210 million over five years. That deal would make George, who’s set to be a free agent next summer, the highest-paid player in the NBA. The super max deal would also be $75 million more than any other team could guarantee George – a relatively new construct in the NBA that’s goal is keeping superstars in the same market for big chunks of their career.

Instead, the Pacers can offer George a smaller extension, or he could just wait until free agency next summer and sign with the team of his choosing. The Pacers might also be willing to trade George for fear that he wouldn’t re-sign with them next summer, essentially losing George with nothing to show for him.