Record number of airline travelers expected this summer

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)- U.S airlines are expecting a record number of passengers during the upcoming summer travel season.

More than 230 million passengers are expected to travel the friendly skies this summer. Industry group Airlines for America said Thursday it expects a four percent increase from June through August.

Also, according to LinkedIn, Salesforce is the fourth best place to work in the nation. That ranking is based on this like interest in a company’s jobs, interest in a company’s brand, employees and employee retention.

For more on these and other stories making headlines in the business world, click on the video.