Texas woman reimburses man $17.31 after he threatened to sue after bad date

AUSTIN, TX (InsideEdition.com) — The man who claimed he was going to sue a woman for texting during their first date has opted to call it off.

Brandon Vezmar met Crystal Cruz on the online dating app Bumble. On Saturday, he took her to see Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 at a movie theater in Austin, Texas.

He claimed she was texting through the movie and got fed up.

“Maybe you can take it outside,” he said he told her.

“She was behaving as if it was normal,” he told Inside Edition. “So much so, that I thought to myself, ‘who does this?’”

She said “I’ll be right back,” and never returned.

Cruz told Inside Edition the texts were from a friend who sent her three messages to make sure she was safe on the date.

Vezmar, who said he paid $17.31 for each ticket, contacted Cruz the next day demanding the money back.

“Crystal, your behavior Saturday was not only rude but it cost me money. I want you to compensate me for the $17 movie ticket. Will you do this or do I have to pursue the money in small claims court?” he texted her.

She called it “insane,” adding: “I’m not paying you back for the movie!!”

“I laughed it off,” she told Inside Edition. “I didn’t think it would come to this.”

He filed the incident in small claims court saying it cost him $17.31, calling texting habit “a threat to civilized society.”

Inside Edition brought the feuding duo back to the movie theater where their ill-fated date took place in an attempt to work things out.

“The date just didn’t work out,” she told him during the reunion.

She also apologized and handed him money, asking him to “just leave this alone.”

Vezmar accepted her apology and said he will withdraw his suit.