INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Spencer Pigot has been cleared to drive following a crash during day five of practice leading up to the Indy 500.

According to our 24-News 8 team at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Pigot crashed going into turn 2.

Spencer Pigot crashes in turn 2. Checked, cleared, released @WISH_TV pic.twitter.com/z6aPaD4rJw — Meghan McKeown (@Meghan_WISH8) May 19, 2017

Pigot was able to step out of his car on his own and is reportedly fine. The car looks to be able to be prepped to go again soon.

