INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Rookie Zach Veach has been cleared to drive following a crash at the end of day five of practice leading up to the Indy 500.

According to our 24-News 8 team at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Veach, part of the AJ Voyt Racing Team, crashed coming out of turn 2.

Zach Veach also crashes today. Says not sure what happened. Checked, cleared, released. @WISH_TV pic.twitter.com/0Xc9yHZVdD — Meghan McKeown (@Meghan_WISH8) May 19, 2017

Veach lost control of the back of the car in turn 1, fought at first with steering, and that’s ultimately what put him into the wall.

Veach did walk out of the crash on his own.