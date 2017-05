INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Motor Speedway continues to gear up for the Indy 500.

Laura Steele was live Saturday morning from The IMS Plaza Pavilion as the Breakfast at the Brickyard went underway.

The event passes racing insight from legends to fans on the rich history of the sport.

Three time Indianapolis 500 winner Johnny Rutherford served as this year’s honored guest.

