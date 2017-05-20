Chef Wendell: Super healthy spring asparagus

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hooray spring! Asparagus is one of the most nutritional, well-balanced veggies. Grilled or baked asparagus has been one of the go-to veggies for years now. It’s easy, tasty, it’s oh so good for you. Create health by eating more plant foods.

Assemble fajita’s and sampling cooked asparagus.

Loaded with fiber.

A five-ounce portion of provides folacin, necessary for blood cell formation growth.

Folic acid helps prevent liver disease, cervical cancer, colon and rectal cancer, and heart disease.

Asparagus contains potassium that helps regulate the electrolyte balance within cells, and helps maintain normal heart function and blood pressure.

Asparagus contains thiamin, B6, and is one of the richest sources of Rutin, a phytochemical/drug that strengthens capillary walls.

Asparagus is especially rich in antioxidant vitamins A, C, and vitamin E.

Asparagus contains Glutathione that helps repair damaged DNA.

A compound found in asparagus shows some antiviral activity in test tube studies.

Between 20 to 40% of the population observe their urine smells rotten eggs, cabbages after they eat asparagus which is partly caused by the sulfur compounds in the spring vegetable.

In the 19th Century France, bridegrooms were required to eat several courses of asparagus because of its alleged power to arouse.

Perfect ‘Oven’ Asparagus

Preheat an oven to 425 degrees F

Place the asparagus into a mixing bowl, and drizzle with the olive oil. Toss to coat the spears, then sprinkle with Parmesan cheese, garlic, salt, and pepper.

Bake in the pre-heated oven until just tender, 4-5 minutes depending on thickness.

You want it still crisp (l dente’) in the center.

Perfect ‘grilled’ asparagus

Just toss with some garlic, olive oil, salt, and pepper and throw it on the grill. Unless you really char them, you can’t go wrong.

Preheat grill for high heat.

Lightly coat the asparagus spears with olive oil. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

Grill over high heat for two to three minutes, or to desired tenderness.

Asparagus and Salmon Fajitas

6 portions:

½ pound fresh asparagus, washed and bottom trimmed

½ each red and yellow peppers cut into strips-beta carotene

1 cup frozen or fresh corn

Juice of one lemon-vitamin C

Himalayan sat and black pepper

Wild spring greens from local market

6-8-inch whole wheat burrito wraps

Remember to:

In a sauté pan, add a scant amount of EVOO or avocado oil and the salmon strips skin side down and begin to sauté over medium high heat.

Cook till just done….do not overcook.

Add the asparagus, peppers, corn and onion. Cook, uncovered for 3 minutes or until the vegetables are crisp-tender, stirring occasionally. Turn off heat.

Gently remove salmon skin. If it breaks up, no big deal.

Drizzle salmon with lemon juice, and Himalayan salt and black pepper.

Lay down bed of greens; spoon 1/2 cup asparagus, corn, peppers mix on each tortilla; fold in sides, let it rest for a few moments and serve.