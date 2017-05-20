Man dead following shooting at AutoZone on west side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 21-year-old man has died following a shooting at outside an AutoZone in the city’s west side.

Officers from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a person shot in the 2100 block of West Washington Street on Saturday around 7:15 p.m.

Officers confirmed the man died on the scene. According to police, the man went to the store with another individual, who was still in the store at the time of the shooting.

The suspect is reportedly a white male driving a red Jeep.

This is an ongoing investigation.