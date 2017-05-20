(WFLA) — Thousands of college graduates recently walked the stage to get their diplomas, and are now looking for their first official job out of college. A new report from job site Glassdoor ranks the top 20 most popular jobs for college grads.
The most common job for new graduates is a sales associate. According to the report, the position’s median base pay is $38,000.
Research assistant, teaching assistant, intern and administrative assistant round out the top 5 most common jobs.
Jobs on the list with the highest median base pay include software engineer ($90,000), engineer ($70,500) and financial analyst ($64,453).
Here’s the full list:
- Sales Associate
- Research Assistant
- Teaching assistant
- Intern
- Administrative Assistant
- Account Manager
- Social Media Manager
- Software Engineer
- Case Manager
- Data Analyst
- Engineer
- Marketing Coordinator
- Web Developer
- Financial Analyst
- Operations Manager
- Lab Technician
- Pharmacy Technician
- Substitute Teacher
- Customer Service Representative
- Tutor
You can read the full report and learn more about the top 20 positions on Glassdoor’s website.