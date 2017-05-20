(WFLA) — Thousands of college graduates recently walked the stage to get their diplomas, and are now looking for their first official job out of college. A new report from job site Glassdoor ranks the top 20 most popular jobs for college grads.

The most common job for new graduates is a sales associate. According to the report, the position’s median base pay is $38,000.

Research assistant, teaching assistant, intern and administrative assistant round out the top 5 most common jobs.

Jobs on the list with the highest median base pay include software engineer ($90,000), engineer ($70,500) and financial analyst ($64,453).

Here’s the full list:

Sales Associate Research Assistant Teaching assistant Intern Administrative Assistant Account Manager Social Media Manager Software Engineer Case Manager Data Analyst Engineer Marketing Coordinator Web Developer Financial Analyst Operations Manager Lab Technician Pharmacy Technician Substitute Teacher Customer Service Representative Tutor

You can read the full report and learn more about the top 20 positions on Glassdoor’s website.