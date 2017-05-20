One dead following Tippecanoe Co. crash

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — One person is deaf following a fatal crash early Saturday morning.

It happened just after 2 a.m. on I-65 southbound near the 168 mile marker when a vehicle ran off of the roadway and flipped, killing one occupant.

45-year-old Fermin Rodriguez died on the scene of the crash.

Early investigations have determined that the vehicle drifted off of the roadway and went into a ditch when the driver attempted to over-correct.

Another passenger was found partially under the vehicle when authorities arrived.

One woman suffered a fractured neck in the crash as well.

The other occupants of the vehicle were treated for minor injuries.

Officials have determined the occupants included two toddlers, four adults and three teenagers.

Authorities are unsure if seat-belts were used in the crash.