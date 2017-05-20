Franklin violent home robbery suspect in custody

RICHMOND, Ind. (WISH) — Authorities have apprehended the suspect in a violent home robbery that occurred hours after the same man was in Greenwood police custody.

Authorities in Johnson County confirmed Reese Keith, 27, has been taken into custody in Richmond, Indiana.

Keith was identified by Franklin police in connection with a violent home robbery after the suspect checked out of a nearby hospital.

When an elderly couple returned home, a man wearing a mask greeted them with a gun. “The suspect used duct tape from within the home to secure the husband to a kitchen chair and the female to her walker,” Franklin Deputy Chief Chris Tennell said. Officers said the suspect stole the couple’s guns and took off in their car.

Keith was supposed to be in jail, but he never made it. 24-Hour News 8 learned Reese Keith was in the custody of Greenwood police hours before.

According to a Greenwood police incident report, Sunday afternoon, Keith may have been involved in a hit-and-run and found with drug paraphernalia on State Road 135.

He had a seizure, and Narcan was used. Instead of jail, authorities took Keith to Community South Hospital. After being cleared, he complained of accident injuries, and officers took him to Johnson Memorial Hospital.

Keith was cleared, but on the way to the jail, he had another seizure. Officers brought him back to Johnson Memorial Hospital, where he was admitted.

Because he didn’t face a violent charge, officers left him there after taking a DNA sample, and he checked out Sunday night.

This story will be updated with additional information about Keith’s arrest and charges when it becomes available.