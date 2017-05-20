Start of Indy 500 qualifications delayed by rain, set to start at 4 p.m.

INDIANAPOLIS (AP/WISH) — The start of Indianapolis 500 qualifications have been delayed by rain.

Just minutes before the scheduled start, the public address announcer told fans to implement their safety plans and cars would be towed back to their garages. Heavy rain saturated the 2.5-mile oval about 15 minutes later.

As of around 1:45 p.m. Saturday, the official IMS account tweeted that they were in the process of drying the track, with plans to stay open past their usual 6 p.m. end time so that all drivers could get their laps in.

Drying track now to get @IndyCar back in action! Prepared to run after 6 pm to complete 1st day #Indy500 quals. Stay tuned. — Ind. Motor Speedway (@IMS) May 20, 2017

Safety trucks were seen circulating the track around 1:30 p.m.

According to a press release from IndyCar, plans are in place to start the qualifications at 4 p.m.

Update: They're drying the track. Will take approx. 2 hours. No practice, everyone will have one chance at qualifications (4 laps) @WISH_TV — Meghan McKeown (@Meghan_WISH8) May 20, 2017

Only a smattering of cars participated in the morning practice, which was run in chilly, overcast conditions. It was a stark contrast to the warm, sunny, breezy days that drivers dealt with most of this week.