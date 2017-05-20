WATCH: Sebastian Bourdais crashes during Indy 500 qualifying

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Sebastian Bourdais crashed in turn 2 during qualifications for the Indianapolis 500 on Saturday.

Bourdais was the fastest car on track, hitting the wall around 230 mph.

Bourdais’ car flipped, catching on fire.

Bourdais had the fastest speed on Friday and in his two laps going into the qualifying round.

24-Hour News 8’s Anthony Calhoun and special correspondent Derek Daly said the crash was very similar to the Zach Veach’s crash yesterday, with Bourdais’ speed much higher at the time of the crash.

Our @DerekDaly500 just said he believes Bourdais crash was the biggest impact in the history of @IMS. @WISH_TV — Anthony Calhoun (@ACwishtv) May 20, 2017

According to IndyCar communications, Bourdais was awake and alert, on his way to IU Methodist Hospital.

