INDIANAPOLIS(WISH) — A water main break on the city’s near northwest side will be closing down Lafayette Road.

Citizens Energy Group reported the break just before 7:30 a.m. Saturday morning at 2405 Lafayette Road due to aging infrastructure.

Lafayette Road will be closed in both directions at the site of the break.

The break has also interrupted water service for CEG customers in the area of 24th to 38th streets.

Repairs to are expected to take up to several hours.