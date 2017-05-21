Amber Alert issued for missing 1-year-old in Bartholomew Co.

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) — An Amber Alert has been declared for a missing 1-year-old boy in Columbus.

The Columbus Police Department believe Solomon Rhoades is in extreme danger.

Solomon was last seen Friday at 8:30 p.m. in Hope, Indiana. He has blonde hair and blue eyes, and was not wearing any clothes the last time he was seen. He also has a birthmark on the back of his head.

Authorities believe that Solomon was abducted by 43-year-old Andrea Rhoades, who is his non-custodial mother. Rhoades is 5 feet 11 inches and 210 pounds.

She was last seen driving a gray 2003 Chevrolet Blazer with Indiana license plate number XVK853.

If you have any information on the whereabouts on Solomon or Rhoades, you are urged to contact the Columbus Police Department at 812-376-2600.