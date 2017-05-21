Bidding high with Ripley Auctions

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week Dick Wolfsie shares an interesting and exciting story that has a special connection to central Indiana.

This week, Wolfsie took a trip up to Ripley Auctions to speak with Dan Ripley on an upcoming auction.

The auction will be held on May 25 and Hoosiers will be able to get their hands on 500 memorabilia before the big day.

The auction will be Ripley’s 14th annual race auction.

