Kokomo police seeking man wanted in connection to woman’s death outside music venue

KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — Authorities are seeking a man who they believe is connected to the death of a woman outside of a bar in Kokomo early Sunday morning.

It happened just before 5:30 a.m. in the parking lot of Front Row Live when officers were called on reports that a vehicle struck a woman and fled the scene.

Preliminary investigations showed that an altercation ensued between individuals and the driver of the vehicle. Witnesses told police that the driver then began to drive at individuals standing in the parking lot. The vehicle struck a car, which then hit the victim, who has been identified as 42-year-old Alisa Burnett.

Burnett was transported to Howard Regional Hospital where she later died.

The Kokomo Police Department SWAT Team would later find the vehicle involved in the incident at Lincoln Wood Apartments, but could not find the suspect they were seeking.

Maurice Shelley has been identified as a person of interest. Authorities believe he may be in Kokomo or the Indianapolis area.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are urged to call the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at 765-456-7017.