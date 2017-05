INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We are one week away from the greatest spectacle in racing and less than a week away from the Snakepit Ball.

The Snakepit Ball is an exclusive party held on race weekend that attracts celebrities in town.

This year’s theme is “the art of the race.”

Sara Adams and Samantha Schwartz stopped by WISH-TV’s studios Sunday morning to give more insight into the event and they brought along some pretty cool helmets with them.

For more information, click here or watch the video.