INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — If you’re an IndyCar fan, you don’t want to miss Graham Rahal’s visit to the studio for SportsLocker Sunday.

Rahal sat down with 24-Hour News 8’s Anthony Calhoun and special correspondent Derek Daly.

He talked about qualifying weekend and gave insight into Sebastian Bourdais’ condition following Saturday’s crash.

Rahal said when he visited Bourdais at the hospital, the injured driver “was in remarkably good spirits.”

