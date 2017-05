NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A fan favorite event is making its return to central Indiana.

Return of the Mac is slated to start on June 3 at Federal Hill Commons in Noblesville.

More than 20 restaurants and chefs from Hamilton County will serve unlimited servings.

There are two sessions for the event: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

General admission tickets cost $25.

Click here for more information.