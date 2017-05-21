Weekend storms cause at least 3 small Indiana tornadoes

FOREST, Ind. (AP) — The National Weather Service says storms moving across Indiana caused at least three small tornadoes over the weekend.

One of the EF-1 tornadoes with winds about 95 mph hit the small Clinton County community of Forest, badly damaging its volunteer fire station. No serious injuries were reported in the area about 40 miles north of Indianapolis

A similar tornado hit Saturday evening near the Ohio River city of Madison. Winds of up to 100 mph also struck the area, where damage included the roof being blown off a bowling alley. A Friday night tornado in southern Indiana’s Crawford County caused some building and tree damage.

Water has receded in the southern Indiana city of Salem after flash flooding Friday swept semitrailers into a downtown creek and damaging businesses.