1 dead, 2 adults and 1 child hospitalized following head-on crash

RIPLEY COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — A weekend crash on State Road 46 has left one person dead and three others in the hospital.

It happened Saturday evening on SR 46 neat County Road 650 East when Indiana State police responded to a head-on collision around 9 p.m.

According to the ISP reconstruction team, Matthew Anderson, 39, of Sunman, was driving eastbound on SR 46 near County Road 650 East when his vehicle crossed the center line. That’s when he collided head-on with a Dodge Caravan driven by Albert Brockman, 53, of Batesville.

Anderson sustained fatal injuries in the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Ripley County Coroner’s Office.

Brockman and his passenger, Raegene Brockman, age 48, suffered serious injuries and were taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center for treatment.

A 7-year-old girl riding in the backseat of Brockman’s vehicle was taken to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital with serious injuries.

It’s still unclear why Anderson’s vehicle crossed the center line. Toxicology results related to the crash are pending.

This is an ongoing investigation.