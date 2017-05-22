Annessa’s Just One Thing: The Power of Bananas

Registered Dietitian Annessa Chumbley says:

A surefire way to lose weight is to eat cleaner by getting rid of all added sugar! This week, try leaving out all added sugar and instead for that sweet treat, use the sweet power of bananas. Here’s the thing, right when they are at the freckled stage, they are perfect for freezing and turning into a healthy version of ice cream.

Just peel them, break apart into chunks, and then put them in a zip top bag to freeze. After they are frozen solid, they can be added to a food processor and turned into any kind of “ice cream” you enjoy- it has the same texture and sweetness. Plus you get potassium, fiber, and energy-giving B vitamins.

I know this sounds to good to be true; so I’m going to go one step further and show you this week on my Facebook page – just follow Annessa Chumbley, RD, and I would love to be your guide through healthy cooking. This week I’ll be doing 5 different ice cream flavors – hop on and see which is your favorite.

Remember, Having solutions like this in your back pocket can really help keep you on track, and sometimes that makes all the difference. Just one thing this week: skip the sugar! Instead, pick up those ripe bananas, freeze them and let’s get ready to make some healthier ice cream.

