Authorities seek help in locating man in connection to Lawrence bank robbery

LAWRENCE, Ind. (WISH) — Lawrence Police are seeking help in identifying a man in connection with the robbery of a bank in Lawrence on Monday.

It happened just before noon at the Old National Bank located on 8930 East 56th Street when police were called to investigate a robbery.

Preliminary investigations revealed that a suspect approached a teller holding a piece of paper and demanded money. He also told employees he had a gun without displaying a weapon.

After receiving cash, the suspect left the area.

He is described as a man standing about 5 feet 8 inches to 6 feet tall. He was also wearing a black long sleeved shirt with a wig.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.