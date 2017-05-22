CDC warns of diarrhea-related illness in swimming pools

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The CDC has a warning for anyone who plans to take a dip in the local swimming pool or water playground.

A parasitic infection linked to swimming pools has grown in cases. It’s called Cryptosporidium or Crypto for short. In 2016, there were more than double the reported cases to the CDC than in 2014.

The illness is caused by diarrhea that contaminates water in swimming pools and water playgrounds.

The CDC stated Crypto is the most common cause of diarrhea-type illnesses linked to swimming pools and water playgrounds. It is not easily killed by chlorine and can survive up to ten days in properly treated water.

Only a mouthful of swallowed water could make an otherwise healthy person sick for up to three weeks. Symptoms can include watery diarrhea, stomach cramps, nausea, or vomiting, and can lead to dehydration.

The CDC advises to never let children swim in the pool if they have had diarrhea anytime within the past two weeks.

Other helpful tips include showering before and after swimming, take children on bathroom breaks often and never change their diapers close to the pool.