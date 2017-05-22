Columbus man tells police he beat 24-year-old

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) — A Columbus man was arrested after he told police he beat a 24-year-old man in Bartholomew County.

Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Deputy Adam Warner was sent to the fight about 5 p.m. Sunday and found a semiconscious man on the ground, deputies told 24-Hour News 8 newsgathering partner The Republic. Elliott Blackburn, 22, of 5107 S. County Road 450E, told Warner he had beaten the victim, deputies said.

The semiconscious man was taken to Columbus Regional Hospital for facial injuries and was later moved to an Indianapolis hospital for surgery, deputies said.

Blackburn was being held without bond in the Bartholomew County Jail on a preliminary charge of battery resulting in serious bodily injury, deputies said.