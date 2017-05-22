Crime prevention grants awarded to ten groups in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Back in March, Indianapolis City County Council approved a $400,000 grant.

The funds would support groups in Indianapolis working to decrease criminal activity.

On behalf of the City of Indianapolis, Central Indiana Foundation manages the grant.

Since the start of the application process in April, CICF received 29 grant requests totaling $1.6 million.

The problem is the CICF only has $400,000 to award.

“We identified the organizations with the best capacity to produce real results and demonstrate accountability to the community, especially the Indianapolis neighborhoods most affected by crime,” said Alicia Collins, community collaborations manager for CICF, adding that “the City-County Council’s expansion of the Community Crime Prevention Grant Program allowed more grassroots organizations to apply for funding.”

24-Hour News 8 learned the Ten Point Coalition received $50,000, Shepherd’s Community received $50,000 and Brothers United received $25,000.

The money will be distributed on June 1.

Here is a complete list of the groups selected and money awarded:

ORGANIZATION PROJECT / PROGRAM AMOUNT AWARDED Brothers United Youth Outreach Initiative $25,000 Horizon House Inc. Neighbors Returning Home $50,000 Indiana Black Expo Inc. I am Your Brother. I am Your Sister Conflict Resolution Initiative $40,000 Indianapolis 10 Point Coalition Street Outreach Workers $50,000 Indianapolis Congregation Action Network Building Violence Interruption Networks in Marion County $50,000 Martin Luther King Community Center Tarkington Work Crew $33,000 Peace Learning Center Community Peace Project with Blackburn Terrace $40,000 Shepherd Community Inc. Community Policing $50,000 Stop the Violence Indianapolis Inc. Anti-Gang and Crime Prevention Initiative $50,000 The Ross Foundation Building Alternative Solutions In Our Community $12,000