Elvis’ private jet set to be auctioned after 30 years

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A private jet once owned by Elvis is set to be auctioned after sitting on a runway in New Mexico for 30 years.

GWS Auctions Inc. out of California is holding an auction for the plane on May 27 at an event featuring A-list celebrity memorabilia.

The interior was designed by Elvis Presley, with gold-tone, woodwork, inlay and red velvet seats and red shag carpet. However, the plane has no engine and the cockpit has not been restored.

Liveauctioneers.com, which is handling the bidding, says the 1962 red Lockheed JetStar was owned by Elvis and his father, Vernon Presley. It has been privately owned for 35 years and has been sitting idle on a tarmac in Roswell, New Mexico.

The plane is worth an estimated $2 million to $3.5 million.