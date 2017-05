INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana State Teachers Association will hold a news conference to oppose Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos’ announcement in regards to President Trump’s plans for an education tax credit scholarship.

The conference will take place at 5:30 p.m. at the Indiana Statehouse.

Parents, teachers and community leaders are expected to speak at the event.

The ISTA has nearly 40,000 members and has affiliate organizations in every Indiana county.