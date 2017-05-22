Jack’s Donuts shares fan photos

Check out this week’s Jack’s Donuts fans with CEO Lee Marcum. Lee says:

Linden Square Village Apartments in Avon “Instagrammed” this pic last week. According to them, it’s a happy Thursday when Jackie & Holli bring in everyone’s favorite donuts in Hendricks County, Jack’s Donuts!

There are many firsts in life with Jack’s Donuts. Your first tiger tail, your first cup of Jack’s Donuts coffee, or in this case, your first trip in your pajamas. Shannon sent this pic of her kids on their first trek to Jack’s Donut of Westfield, in their pajamas. At Jacks we never share pics of people in their pajamas, or even worse, no makeup. But, if you’re going to share them, Shannon, we’re going to put them on TV!

We’ve all been here. It’s Friday night, and the kids won’t settle down. Lindsey had this problem and found the perfect solution, Jack’s Donuts! Lindsey knew that Jack’s Donuts in New Castle was open till 1am, so she took her son in for a late night snack. A big thanks to Lindsey for “Facebooking” this pic of who she referred to as, “our newest spokesman.”

To submit your picture, visit www.jacksdonuts.com.

SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY JACK’S DONUTS