Man arrested following drug bust on city’s near west side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One man is in custody following a drug bust that occurred on the city’s near west side in early May.

It happened after authorities served a search warrant at a home in the 1600 block of North Winfield Avenue.

Upon entry to the home, officers observed a man diving out the back window of the residence and running through yards. We was apprehended a short time later.

Inside the home, detectives found:

2 guns

1/2 ounce of suspected cocaine

Scales with drug residue

1 tablet of hydrocodone

7 tables of oxycodone

4 tablets of methadone

1.1181 grams of marijuana

$4824

38-year-old Desmond Scruggs was arrested and faces preliminary charges of possession of a controlled substance, maintaining a common nuisance, resisting law enforcement by fleeing, possession of marijuana, dealing cocaine, possession of cocaine and dealing a controlled substance.