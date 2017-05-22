Man arrested following drug bust on city’s near west side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One man is in custody following a drug bust that occurred on the city’s near west side in early May.
It happened after authorities served a search warrant at a home in the 1600 block of North Winfield Avenue.
Upon entry to the home, officers observed a man diving out the back window of the residence and running through yards. We was apprehended a short time later.
Inside the home, detectives found:
- 2 guns
- 1/2 ounce of suspected cocaine
- Scales with drug residue
- 1 tablet of hydrocodone
- 7 tables of oxycodone
- 4 tablets of methadone
- 1.1181 grams of marijuana
- $4824
38-year-old Desmond Scruggs was arrested and faces preliminary charges of possession of a controlled substance, maintaining a common nuisance, resisting law enforcement by fleeing, possession of marijuana, dealing cocaine, possession of cocaine and dealing a controlled substance.