Monday Mailbag: Products to get you outside

Get outside and play this summer! Check out today’s products:



Web Riderz Web Swing

Swing, spin or just kick back & relax! The Web Riderz Web Swing is perfect for any backyard – roomy enough for one or two children to spread out or big enough for four to swing on, bringing a whole new meaning to outdoor adventure! Holds up to 600 lbs., the Web Riderz Web Swing comes fully assembled and ready to hang! Available in a variety of colors and fun designs, including Superhero, Snowflurry, Tickled Pink and Black. http://mandmsalesinc.com/product/web-riderz/

WindPouch Inflatable Hammock

The hottest item this summer is the WindPouch, a cleverly designed, 7.3-foot-long hammock you inflate by simply waving it through the air – no trees needed! It’s sturdy enough to support two people (up to 450 pounds total) for up to 8 hours of lounging. The 2-pound 6-ounce WindPouch features a proprietary, patent-pending headrest and, with its own storage bag, fits into any beach bag or tote. Available in a range of fun, bright colors, they are perfect for the beach, poolside, lake, music festival or picnic in the park. Here’s a video to show you how easy it is! https://vimeo.com/204602684

BugBand Glow-in-the-Dark Bug Repelling Wristbands

A great way to be seen while outside playing near dusk or after dark as well as repel mosquitoes and other pests, the BugBand wristband is a DEET-free band that repels insects naturally for up to 120 hours! The vapors from the plastic BugBand Wristband form a protective shield around the immediate area, keeping insects such as mosquitoes, flies and gnats, away. BugBand can also be worn on belt loops, hatbands, pet collars or attached to baby strollers. http://www.bugband.net/wristbands_glow_in_dark.html

AMI Clubwear

Swimsuit season is just around the corner, and we all know life is better in a bikini. AMI Clubwear offers a variety of clothing so you can hit the beaches in the hottest new bathing suits everyday and head to the clubs at night! Their spring swim line will help you bring the party with you wherever you go featuring their sexy yet classy swimsuits. AMI Clubwear focuses on creating high quality products with an alluring and desiring look to boost every woman’s confidence, and best of all, at an affordable price for everyone!